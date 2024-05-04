Alta Global Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 7th (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 7th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MMA stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Alta Global Group has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

