Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Altus Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,673 shares of company stock valued at $307,748. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

