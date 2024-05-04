Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,627. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

