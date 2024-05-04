Amalgamated Bank Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,345,000 after purchasing an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 438,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,896,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

