Amalgamated Bank Has $12.05 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

