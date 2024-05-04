Amalgamated Bank Has $12.55 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $72,727,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $842.34. 223,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $878.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.