Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 6,715,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

