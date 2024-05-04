Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,214 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

URI traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.66. The stock had a trading volume of 343,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

