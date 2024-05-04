Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,784 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 805,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.16. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

