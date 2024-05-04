Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,926 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.56. 2,065,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

