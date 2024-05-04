Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Amarin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

