Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

