Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

