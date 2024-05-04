Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

