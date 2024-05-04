Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.30.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
