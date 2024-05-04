American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

AEP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. 3,332,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after acquiring an additional 425,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

