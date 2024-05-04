Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $47,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.95. The stock had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

