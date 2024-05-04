Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after purchasing an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $32.90 on Friday, hitting $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.