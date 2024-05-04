Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 11.8 %

AMGN stock traded up $32.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 145.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.