Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $2,651,220. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.