Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $122.65 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

