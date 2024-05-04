Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMPY. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.