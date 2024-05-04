Analysts Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$84.42

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$80.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.26.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

