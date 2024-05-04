Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $7.75

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Holley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

HLLY opened at $4.08 on Friday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

