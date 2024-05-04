Analyzing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) and Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Imerys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Imerys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.62 billion 2.63 $289.63 million $2.24 17.62 Imerys N/A N/A N/A C$3.23 9.61

Analyst Recommendations

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Imerys. Imerys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Materials and Imerys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 5 7 0 2.58 Imerys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Materials currently has a consensus price target of $46.73, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Summit Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Imerys.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Imerys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 8.36% 8.96% 4.32% Imerys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summit Materials beats Imerys on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. The company serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Imerys

(Get Free Report)

Imerys S.A. provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems. The company also offers minerals used to produce high purity silicon metal for electronics and solar panels; graphite and carbon-based solutions for industrial applications; mineral solutions for batteries and energy storage; refractory minerals and solutions for high-temperature processes; and alumina and zirconia for abrasives. It serves construction and infrastructure, consumer and health care, automotive and transportation, energy and electronics, and industry and equipment industries. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Paris, France. The company is a subsidiary of Belgian Securities BV.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.