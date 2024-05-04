Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AR opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.