Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.
AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AR opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.69.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
