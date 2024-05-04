Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of AR opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Antero Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

