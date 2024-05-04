Anuj Dhanda Sells 100,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

