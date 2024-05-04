APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,795 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of APA worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 9,600,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

