Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

APOG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. 178,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,025 shares of company stock worth $2,374,896. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

