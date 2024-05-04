Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Increases Dividend to €0.01 Per Share

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aquila European Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila European Renewables Trading Down 0.9 %
AERS stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.79) on Friday. Aquila European Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.20.
