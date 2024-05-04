Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head-To-Head Survey

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $45.17 million 0.78 -$2.94 million ($0.34) -9.85 Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 93.12 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.40

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Creative Realities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -6.50% -6.23% -2.43% Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

