Archrock, Inc. (AROC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of AROC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

