Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

