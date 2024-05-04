Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

