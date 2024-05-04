Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 4,884,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,693,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.17.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

