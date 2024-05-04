Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.26 and last traded at $258.17. Approximately 411,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,438,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,974 shares of company stock valued at $96,252,685. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

