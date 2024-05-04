Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $320.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.53.

ANET opened at $274.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,974 shares of company stock worth $96,252,685. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

