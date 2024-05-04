Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.