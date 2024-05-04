ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 253,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,060. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

