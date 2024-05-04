ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. 8,093,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

