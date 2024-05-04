ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

