ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $253,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 677,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 241,941 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 141,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,153. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.