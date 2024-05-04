ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.