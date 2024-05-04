ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 8,922 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $116.00. 28,023,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

