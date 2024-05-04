ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Oracle by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. 4,484,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.