ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 8,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $233.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

