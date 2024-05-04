Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $213.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average is $213.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

