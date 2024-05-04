AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 222,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AtriCure by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

