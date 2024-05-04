aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 258,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

