Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £6,900 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($8,667.25).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,073.48).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 5,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($17,064.44).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,280.62).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,164.80).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,551.50 ($13,253.99).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.72 and a beta of 1.22. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

